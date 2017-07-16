The tips you need to win your Fantasy Football League!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS — The first ever National Fantasy Football Convention wrapped up today, after giving fans unprecedented access to the pros and fantasy experts alike. But if you couldn’t make it, we’re bringing the analysis to you! First we asked some of the players who they’re taking #1 in their fantasy draft.

“I’m going to have to go Tom Brady just because,” said Cowboys defensive end Charles Tapper, leaving some of the media members around wondering if Zeke would be upset by the snub!

“I’m taking me with my #1 pick,” Chiefs running back Charcandrick West told NewsFix. “And then the rest of my team after that!”

Then we talked to some of the experts for some tips and sleeper picks!

“I like Michael Thomas really breaking out this year,” said Joseph Robert from The Fantasy Football Counselor. “I know he broke out last year, but he’s going to take it to another level, that’s my guy.”

“He’s got Michael Thomas,” said his co-host Brian Elliot. “I’ve got Jordan Howard, who’s going to be the breakout this year. I like his rushing stats, good team there, good offensive line, look for him to breakout.”

“Do not draft Joe Mixon, he’s going way too early,” warned Armando Crespo from Eat. Sleep. Fantasy. “Draft him as a #2 running back at the highest. Please listen to us! You’ll regret it!”

And then in the official player and fan mega-draft the top five players taken were, David Johnson, picked by Johnson himself, Ezekiel Elliott, Le’veon Bell, Antonio Brown and Michael Thomas.

So there’s the big stuff you need to know, so even if you weren’t out at the conference this weekend, you can still toast everyone else in your Fantasy league!