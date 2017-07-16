Busted?! Man confronts cop ‘illegally’ searching his van

PATERSON, NJ — Busted?!

Prosecutors in New Jersey are investigating after a plainclothes officer was caught searching a parked minivan… apparently without permission.

“What are you in my van for?” the pissed off owner yells at the officer.

The unidentified mans says he was having dinner with his family in Paterson when he looked out and saw the officer rummaging through his van. That’s when he pulled out his phone, hit record and confronted him.

“We been getting a lot of complaints about guns in this van… in this neighborhood,” the officer said.

“I’m not even from around here, so you wasn’t getting no [complaints] about that,” the owner fired back.

The video was posted to Facebook on Friday and has since gone viral with more than a million views.

“I know my rights,” the man is heard saying. “Y’all bugging!”

According to the Paterson Press, the officer in the video is a member of the Passaic County Sheriff’s Office, but his name is not being released.

“In an effort to assure an independent investigation of the circumstances around the search video, the matter has been referred to the Prosecutor’s Office for a thorough and independent review,” said Bill Maer, a spokesman for the sheriff’s department.