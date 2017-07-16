Family in Arlington arrest video now facing eviction

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARLINGTON -- The family at the center of that viral Arlington arrest video is now being kicked out of their apartment.

Just hours after talking to police on Friday, Latasha Nelson came home to an eviction notice on her front door. It cited her sons' on-camera arrest as a violation of contract. Now, Latasha and her kids have less than a week to get out!

The family's lawyer set up a You Caring account to help cover their moving expenses.

Next Gen, which posted the video to Facebook, plans to rally for the Nelson family on Monday.

"The Next Generation Network is outraged by these actions," Dominique Alexander said. "We want justice. We want this officer terminated from the Arlington Police Department."

Only July 3rd, Latasha Nelson's 14-year-old son, Trayvon, was arrested after being accused of breaking into cars. The mother of five took a cell phone video of the incident. Something then happens off camera, resulting in the cop pushing her 16-year-old to the ground and arresting him.

The two boys were taken into custody and released eight hours later.

But the family's fight for justice is far from over.