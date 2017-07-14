Marisol Espinosa’s suspected killer captured in Mexico

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- Over a year later, the suspected killer of a Texas mother of three is now behind bars.

Faustino Valdez was captured in Mexico on Wednesday and transferred to Texas to face charged for the murder of his ex-girlfriend, Marisol Espinosa.

Espinosa was reported missing on December 29, 2015, when she didn't show up to work at North Park Center. Her body was discovered two months later under a bridge in southeast Dallas.

Valdez was reportedly the last person to see Espinosa alive.

He escaped to Mexico days after being interviewed by investigators and was later charged with Espinosa's murder and put on the FBI's most wanted list.

Mexican immigration officials say they were conducting a routine check at a factory where Valdez worked when they arrested him for not having documentation.

Valdez was booked into the Dallas County Jail on Friday where he was also charged with two counts of probation violation for theft.