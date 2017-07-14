Dog saved by firefighters goes home but another dog is still lost

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT WORTH -- Every dog has its day! For one pup, that's exactly what it was.

A cute canine, aptly named Precious, was found unconscious by firefighters when they were looking for possible victims in a house fire.

Alexander Franklin, the firefighter that rescued Precious said, "She was unconscious and I could tell she was breathing but she was breathing pretty shallowly, she was breathing pretty rapidly, so I was like, 'Ok, we gotta get her out of here pretty quickly.'"

Firefighters eventually got her to breathe on her own and rushed her to an animal hospital to treat smoke inhalation and minor burns around her eyes, and now a whole week later, Precious is going home!

"She's doing great. She's doing a lot better than she was then, obviously, and she's a great little dog," Franklin said.

Now that Precious is out of the dog house, this pooch is ready to learn some new tricks! However, another Texas pooch hasn't been so lucky.

A dog named Daisy was tagging along with her human parents one day when an 18-wheeler slammed into their car in the Plano -Richardson area, and Daisy's been missing ever since.

Daisy's owner, Erica, posted to Facebook saying state troopers saw no trace of Daisy in the car or on the highway. Hopefully, Daisy will be found soon so she can have her doggy day, just like Precious.