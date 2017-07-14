Arlington police investigate arrest of 2 teens after video goes viral

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARLINGTON -- Next Gen is back at it and this time they're going after Arlington PD for an incident that happened on July 3.

The activist organization posted a video of two boys being arrested; a 14-year-old and a 16-year-old.

The footage starts quick, without a real back story and everything seems fine for the most part. But about a minute into it, when worried mother Natasha Nelson asks the cop where they're taking her son and the cop doesn't tell her, things take a turn for the worse.

Then, something seems to happen off camera. Next thing you see is the 16-year-old being pushed to the ground and arrested.

According to Next Gen, the boys were released eight hours later, but Dominique Alexander says that isn't enough and is calling for what they usually call for.

"We want justice; we want this officer terminated from the Arlington Police Department,” says President of Next Generation Action Network Dominique Alexander.

Arlington PD released the following statement Thursday:

"I don’t want anybody else to have to go through that. I meant to not know where they were taking him; it was so scary,” says mother, Natasha Nelson.

We can only hope the truth surfaces soon, whatever it may be, so that everyone involved can move on.