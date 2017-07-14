21 fighting dogs seized from property in Dallas

DALLAS – The Dallas County District Attorney’s Animal Cruelty Unit along with DPD and Dallas Animal Services seized 21 dogs from a southeast Dallas home on Wednesday night.

Officers took custody of 14 fighting dogs and seven puppies as well as confiscated several types of dog fighting paraphernalia including a treadmill, medical supplies used to administer supplements and drugs, antibiotics, steroids, chains, spring and flirt poles and pain reducers.

The dogs were found either in pens or chained with tow chains attached to car axles sunk into the group. A majority of the dogs had scarring on their chests, legs and faces and some didn’t have access to water.

The SPCA has taken the dogs to a secure location and provided them with medical treatment. They’ll be caring for them until a custody hearing takes place.