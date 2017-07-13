The tiny housing community in North Texas is getting bigger!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALLEN -- If you`re looking to buy or sell a house in DFW, then you know the prices are sky-high right now.

But if you're tired of renting, and convinced a house is the best thing for you, there are options out there you may not have considered yet.

"It could go from about $30,000 all the way up to $100,000," DIY builder and tiny house enthusiast Shandra Morton says about tiny homes.

"I'd had a house in Carrollton; it was not quite 1200 square feet, and I just filled it up with stuff [...] I felt I needed a change in my life. I`d love to be able to travel around the United States."

Something made a bit easier with her new tiny house.

"I'd love to go back and see the Grand Canyon, I'd love to go see Moab again, I'm looking forward to getting up to the Pacific Northwest and spending some time up there as well."

But before hitting the road with her new home, she had to find a place to build it.

"I found this particular property on Craigslist," she says on her rented land in north Texas.

And that's half the battle!

Luckily, there`s a big community to help tiny house first timers.

"There`s a Facebook group called, `Tiny House Tribe` [...] there`s a whole community of people who are interested in tiny homes, and then there`s a Meetup Group: 'Tiny House Enthusiasts.'"

As Shandra and her dog, Reno, look to the future, she still has some building to do and logistics to plan.

But the hope is that a year from now, she`ll be all set with her new tiny house way of life!