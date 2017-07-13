Tarantino and Eastwood use real life drama for new movie inspiration!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Known for his graphic and gruesome films, Quentin Tarantino will take on real life drama for his next project, a film about the Manson family.

It looks like he already knows who he wants to cast in the film, and they’re reportedly some A-list celebrities. Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie are just a few names being thrown out there. Jennifer Lawrence’s is said to play Sharon Tate - the actress and wife of director Roman Polanski who Manson’s family members murdered in 1969.

Speaking of movies with a strong leading cast, Clint Eastwood picked real life heroes Anthony Sadler, Alek Skarlatos, and Spencer Stone to play themselves in his next big film.

If the names don't ring a bell, here's how they rose to fame:

The three men stopped an attempted terror attack on a Paris train in 2015 by taking down a gunman who'd opened fire.

The 1517 to Paris will tell the story of the three Americans, going all the way back to their childhood and showing their friendship leading up to the attack.

Talk about real life drama!