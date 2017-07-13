Study says adults also fall victim to social media trolling and online-bullying

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MELVILLE, NY -- In this day and age where social media is a part of our everyday lives, it's not foreign to be a victim of cyber-bullying. While some of us think it's just the kids who get picked on, a new study from Pew Research Center says it's the adults too!

The study claims at least 41% of them get harassed online in some shape or form. Those common forms of harassment are name calling and public embarrassment.

Morning Dose didn't pull any punches when it came to this topic with a cyber-safety expert.

The study also found that 18% say they've been the target of physical threats, stalking, or sexual harassment from online trolls.

So what can you do to avoid all this?

Social media experts say to not engage with negative people online because it's a "fight you'll never win."