New study suggests the more hugs a baby gets, the faster their brain grows

Do you spoil your kids with hugs and cuddles?

If so, you might just be paving their road to success.

According to new finding from the Nationwide Children's Hospital in Ohio, the more you hug a baby during their development period, the more their brains grow.

The study, which included 125 babies, found that the ones who were given more affection showed stronger brain responses.

Researchers say this revelation tells us that something as simple as body contact or rocking your baby in your arms can make a huge difference in how their brains develop.

So affectionate parents, keep doing your thing and keep those big hugs comin'!