Frisco teacher arrested for relationship with 14-year-old student

FRISCO – A Staley Middle School teacher was arrested by Frisco police on Wednesday after being accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a 14-year-old female student.

Eighth grade teacher Travis Chupe, 35, was arrested for indecency with a child and improper relationship between student and teacher.

The girl’s stepfather found sexual text messages between the her and Chupe and notified police. Her parents were made aware of the messages from the girl’s sibling.

While being interviewed, the girl admitted to meeting Chupe at the Frisco Commons Park three times. They had an “intense makeout session” the second time they met, according to the girl.

Chupe was booked and released from the Frisco Municipal Jail on a $5,000 on Wednesday.