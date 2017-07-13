× Dallas pet owners find glass filled meatballs in backyards

NORTH DALLAS – Several pet owners are reporting findings of raw meat filled with glass in their backyards in North Dallas.

Home owners of the Meadows neighborhood near U.S. Highway 75 and Meadows Road believe the meatballs are deliberate and are worried that they’re dogs will die if they happen to eat the luring treat.

According to a neighbor, an anonymous note was left on his door about his dogs a year prior, calling them “a nuisance.” That was the only time he had any complaints about his dogs.

An incident report was made on Tuesday evening, and Dallas police are investigating.