Blue Bell releases ‘Sweet ‘n Salty Crunch’ just in time for National Ice Cream Day

BRENHAM, Tx. – Just in time for National Ice Cream Day on July 16, Blue Bell Ice Cream is releasing their new flavor, Sweet ‘n Salty Crunch!

The flavor will have vanilla ice cream loaded with chopped roasted almonds, chocolate-coated pretzels and milk chocolate chunks and will roll out in stores this week in their half gallon and pint sizes.

“Our new flavor was inspired by the popular snack mixes that combine sweet and salty foods,” said Wayne Hugo, vice president of sales and marketing for Blue Bell in a statement. “When developing Sweet ‘n Salty Crunch we tried many different recipes, and combinations of ingredients. But in the end, the mixture of chocolate, pretzels and almonds in a vanilla ice cream received rave reviews from our taste panels.”