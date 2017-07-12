× Whataburger launches online newsroom, ‘What’s Cookin”

SAN ANTONIO – Whataburger just launched an online newsroom for fans to stay up to date with the chain’s food, culture, people and trends.

The online publishing channel, “What’s Cookin’,” allows customers and journalists to find the latest Whataburger news, announcements and menu items as well as find user generated content and social media integration.

“Customers and media are communicating with us every day, and we wanted to make that experience even better for them,” said Whataburger Vice President of Communications, Pam Cox. “What’s Cookin’ serves up a digital space where visitors can access all things happening at Whataburger and share their stories with us.”