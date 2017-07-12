× Texas STAAR test scores decline in every subject but math

DALLAS – The State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR) test results had some interesting results from last spring.

According to the results, the percentage of students who passed were lower in a majority of subjects compared to last year’s results. English and reading were subjects students struggled the most with the statewide passing rate dropping to seven percentage points to 70 percent for fourth-graders.

For math, students locally and statewide showed improvement.

Texas saw a decline in high school students on four out of five end-of-course tests as well. The only passing rate that went up was math, and that was only by one point.

“These results that we are seeing today are somewhat of a mixed bag,” Texas Education Agency spokeswoman Lauren Callahan said. “Many of our students did very well, but some of these results show that our work must continue.”