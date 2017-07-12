Shia LaBeouf arrest video latest chapter in troubled past

SAVANNAH, GA — A new video released Tuesday by police shows a surly, obscenity-shouting Shia LaBeouf as he was arrested in Savannah, Georgia over the weekend.

LaBeouf was arrested Saturday and charged with obstruction, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness, according to police.

In the video, LaBeouf, 31, is shown being taken into custody and fighting his detainment. The actor can be heard yelling profanities at the officers.

LaBeouf’s arrest and now-public outburst is the latest chapter in the star’s trouble-filled tale.

The bulk of his headline-grabbing behavior began in late 2013 when, after accusations of plagiarism, LaBeouf announced he was retiring from public life. He even wore a paper bag on his head to the red carpet premiere of his film “Nymphomaniac” that stated “I am not famous anymore” in February 2014.

Four months later, the actor was arrested for disorderly conduct after he refused to peacefully exit a performance of “Cabaret.”

He had experienced several clashes with law enforcement prior to that, as he chronicled in a 2015 book about prison food in which LaBeaouf was among the celebrity contributors.

The theater incident prompted the star to seek treatment for alcohol addiction, and he was ordered under an agreement to seek three additional months of court-ordered treatment.

In a 2016 profile in Variety, the actor claimed he hadn’t consumed alcohol in almost a year.

Prior to his most recent arrest, LaBeouf’s last run-in with police was back in January when he was charged with misdemeanor assault and harassment after getting into a scuffle at an anti-Donald Trump rally.

The charges were later dismissed.

LaBeouf has been an outspoken critic of Trump, sponsoring a performance-art piece that was intended to last the length of Trump’s presidency called “HE WILL NOT DIVIDE US,” which invited participants to say the phrase into a webcam. The exhibit was shut down in two separate locations — New York City’s Museum of the Moving Image and El Rey Theater in Albuquerque — due to safety concerns.

LaBeouf was released from Chatham County Detention Center on Saturday after posting a $7,000 bond, the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office said. He has not yet appeared in court on the charges.

A representative for LaBeouf has not returned CNN’s request for comment.