Rock scavenger hunt takes over Waxahachie

WAXAHACHIE, TX — Usually there’s nothing special about finding a rock, but that’s not the case in Waxahachie, where all over town people are decorating, hiding and searching for rocks. And it’s all thanks to 12 year old Jules Minyard! This girl has developed an online scavenger hunt called “Rocks-a-Hachie”. The rules are simple: hide the rock, snap a pic and post it on the group’s Facebook page. Then the race to find it is on.

“It’s really fun and I just want people to get off their couches and electronics and just to be outdoors,” said Jules. “It’s really fun for their families to just paint rocks and go hide them and let people find them.”

It’s like an Easter egg hunt meets Pokemon Go, only in real life. Although it took a little persistence from Jules to her mom to get it all started.

“I had told her no about 100 times but she’s extremely persistent so I caved and we started this group,” her mom Tammy Minyard recounted.

And now the game is blowing up! The Facebook group is getting close to a thousand participants.

“She is just unique in the sense that she loves to see people happy,” Tammy said about her daughter. “And when she found so much joy in hiding these rocks and finding them she had that inspiration to go out there and do it for her community as well.”

So keep an eye out, wherever you are, for these hidden gems or decorate a rock and hide it yourself and keep rocking the perfect summer scavenger hunt all over North Texas.