President Trump’s pick to lead the FBI testifies at Senate confirmation hearing

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Before the FBI finds itself a new leader - he or she has to be confirmed.

And Wednesday, President Trump's pick for FBI director went to Capitol Hill to go face with members of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

And when asked what he would do if the president asked him to do something unethical, he didn't hesitate with an answer.

"First, I would try to talk him out of it.. If that failed, I would resign," Christopher Wray said.

During his testimony, Wray also pledged his independence in leading the agency.

"There's only one right way to do this job... and that is with strict independence, by the book, playing if straight - faithful to the constitution. Faithful to our laws," Wray said.

The former Federal Prosecutor faced some tough questions regarding Russia's alleged interference with U.S. elections. He said, "I think an effort to interfere with our elections.. is an adversarial act, as you said before."

And as far as the former FBI director who's now the special council leading the investigation? Wray said, "I do not consider Director Mueller to be on a witch hunt."

Wray assures members of the Senate Judiciary Committee that no one in the administration has asked him for a "loyalty pledge".

Ultimately though, it'll be up to the full senate to decide whether Wray is fit to lead the 35,000 employees of the FBI.