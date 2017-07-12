Man dies of bullet wound 60 years later

WEST PALM BEACH, Fl. – A Florida man died of his gunshot wound almost 60 years after he was hit by the bullet.

John Henry Barrett, 77, a longtime pastor and influential member in his community, passed away from an injury that occurred when he was 19. A playful fight with his friend left Barrett shot in the neck partially paralyzing him and causing him to walk with a cane for the remainder of his life.

According to the medical examiner, Barrett died of an infection and complications related to the gunshot wound, ruling his death a homicide.

The person responsible for shooting Barrett was already convicted and served time in prison.