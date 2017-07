Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT WORTH - Fort Worth Police are asking you to keep your credit cards close by, and not in your car.

Officers are still searching for a group of teens wanted for multiple car break-ins.

The break-ins happened in the Mystic River Trails neighborhood at the end of June.

A credit card was stolen from a car and was used at an ATM in Euless.

It's a good reminder, even at home, don't leave anything in your car.