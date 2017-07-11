“Mental health day?” CEO says it’s okay!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ANN ARBOR, MI -- One woman's email to her team, including her boss, might put taking a mental health day in high priority.

Not a sick day. A "mental" health day. Check out her now-viral email:

When the CEO responds to your out of the office email about taking sick leave for mental health and reaffirms your decision. 💯 pic.twitter.com/6BvJVCJJFq — madalyn (@madalynrose) June 30, 2017

We'd all hope our own boss would respond the way hers did.

C'mon. Raise your hand if you've ever actually used a sick day to rest your mind, then told your boss about it?

Her honest message might turn out to be pretty enlightening.

Several people on Twitter claimed their boss would never be okay with them taking off for "mental health" reasons.

I took a mental health afternoon at my last job and got passive aggressive documentation about the mental health coverage in our health plan — Janie Clayton (@RedQueenCoder) July 1, 2017

Well, the CEO got wind of his trending email and responded.

"It`s 2017. I cannot believe that it is still controversial to speak about mental health in the workplace when 1 in 6 Americans are medicated for mental health."

He's got a good point! Maybe it's the boss's job to make sure workers don't lose their mind at work.