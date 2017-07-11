Hundreds show up at ‘Celebration of Life’ for Shavon Randle, teen kidnapped & killed after alleged drug deal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- It was a "Celebration of Life" fit for a princess.

Hundreds gathered Saturday morning to say their final farewells to 13-year-old Shavon Randle. The teen has been on the minds of many since she was kidnapped and then killed in a disturbing series of events.

"I don't think it'll ever be peace or closure," a friend of the family told NewsFix. "For something like this to happen it could've been anybody's baby."

The latest update in Randle's case is even more heartbreaking.

Friday, the Dallas County Medical Examiner confirmed the teen suffered gunshot wounds to the head and torso before she was left for dead in an Oak Cliff abandoned home.

Michael Titus, who was initially a person of interest, was also found dead with Randle.

Six others are sitting in jail on charges of kidnapping, but police have not yet charged any of them with murder.

Randle was allegedly held for "ransom" after her cousin's boyfriend stole drugs from a group.

"It's sad that this baby had to lose her life over something so ignorant and petty," another person added.

Now that Randle has been laid to rest, the next thing on everyone's list is finding justice.