IRVING – An elderly man drove his car into a TJ Maxx on MacArthur Boulevard in Irving Tuesday morning.

According to police, the man claims he lost control of his breaks, causing him to hit a parked car and drive straight into the front of the store!

Luckily, no pedestrians were hit while the car was out of control. Irving PD said the man went to the ER, but he’s fine.

The TJ Maxx is said to be back open this afternoon.