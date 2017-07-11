Donald Trump Jr. releases a chain of emails regarding his meeting with Russian lawyer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

New information about a meeting with Donald Trump Jr. and a Russian lawyer is coming from Trump Jr. himself.

The president's eldest son took to Twitter to release a chain of emails about the meeting.

"In order to be totally transparent, I am releasing the entire email chain of my emails with Rob Goldstone about the meeting on June 9, 2016," Trump Jr. said.

The emails show that Trump Jr. was told the Russian government had information that could incriminate Hillary Clinton and that he did, in fact, meet with the Russian attorney at Trump Tower. But, Trump Jr. said "the woman, as she said publicly, was not a government official, she had no information to prove and wanted to talk about adoption policy and the Magnitsky Act."

"It was quite possible that maybe they were looking for such information. They wanted it so badly," said Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya on NBC's Today Show.

In a statement to The New York Times, she denied that any political discussions took place at the meeting,

Texas Senator John Cornyn says Trump Jr. will testify before Senate Intelligence Committee.

So if you were hoping the talk about Russia's alleged interference with the 2016 U.S. elections would just go away, NOT YET!