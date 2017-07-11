Collin County sheriffs warn about fake deputies and phone scams

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLLIN COUNTY - A big warning in Collin County! The Sheriff's Department says people are posing as deputies, and it's all a scam.

Here's how it works: people call saying they're deputies, and say they've got a warrant for your arrest because you failed to answer a jury summons. Then they'll ask you to come to the Sheriff's Office in McKinney and meet a deputy in the parking lot to pay the fine.

Sheriffs says no law enforcement officials would ask for a fine directly.

If you get a call from these fake deputies, hang up!