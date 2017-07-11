× 11-year-old girl stopped for speeding, says mom let her drive before

HOUSTON – A Houston mother is facing charges of two counts of child endangerment after police pulled over her 11-year-old daughter for speeding.

The girl was driving her 10-year-old brother home before being stopped by police for driving 49 mph in a 35 mph zone. According to police, the girl said this wasn’t the first time her mother allowed her to drive, but it was the first time alone with only her brother in the car.

The child’s mother, Maria DeJesus Lopez, 25, was arrested and released on a $3,000 bond following a court appearance on Monday.