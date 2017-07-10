Team Connor holds Splash Out Childhood Cancer event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THE COLONY — It’s been eight years since Connor Cruse lost his battle with cancer, a battle that led to the formation of the Team Connor Childhood Cancer Foundation, which has been helping fund childhood cancer research for a decade.

“Organizations like Team Connor that are fighting for those kids, that are fighting for me,” said Kyle Freeland. “That just want to see us get through something that no child should ever have to go through.”

Kyle would know. He’s beaten back leukemia twice in his life and groups like Team Connor have been there the whole way, just like they are now for Charlie White.

At eight years old Charlie has fought his Leukemia into remission and he’s got the scar to prove how tough a fight it was, and how he’s come out on top.

“The most important thing is that people support Team Connor because they’re doing a great job in helping to fund research,” said Laci Gladu, Charlie’s mother. “Because this is the absolute worst thing that can happen to a child and we’ve got to find a way to end childhood cancer.”

Well, you can help Team Connor in a pretty awesome, totally fun way. Monday was the annual Splash Out Childhood Cancer event at Hawaiian Falls, but really the event goes all summer long.

You can get discounted, $20 tickets to any Hawaiian Falls water park in the area at TeamConnor.com and the proceeds from that ticket go straight to Team Connor.

So a little fun in the sun for you, and your kids and a chance to make sure these kids keep on playing, cancer-free.