Study says ‘breastaurants’ are hurting women’s mental health

According to a study, working at restaurants like Hooters, Twin Peaks, or The Tilted Kilt could have a negative impact on a woman's mental health.

Researchers at the University of Tennessee found women who work in these so-called "breastaurants" had increased anxiety and eating disorders because they are sexually objectified.

Researchers credited their findings to the lack of personal power and status in this kind of working environment they're in.

While the restaurant industry itself has struggled in recent years, these "breastaurants" have seen double-digit growth.