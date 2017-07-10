How to get free Chick-fil-A Tuesday in DFW

DFW – Chick-fil-A is giving out free food on Tuesday! In honor of Cow Appreciation Day on July 11, participating Chick-fil-A restaurants around Dallas – Fort Worth (and the rest of the country) will give you a free entree of your choice if you’re wearing ‘any sort of cow apparel.’

The deal is good for any cow-dressed customer during breakfast, lunch, or dinner from opening through 7 p.m. Adults in bovine fashion get a free regular entree, kids get a free kid’s meal.

Share your love for the @EatMorChikin Cows w/ #CowAppreciationDay. See what happens when we deliver your messages on July 11th! pic.twitter.com/dbBoOYY8Dz — Chick-fil-A, Inc. (@ChickfilA) June 29, 2017

The annual promotion has become very popular beginning with the first one in 2005; Chick-fil-A says more than 1.6 million people participated in last year’s event.

Good thing Cow Appreciation Day doesn’t fall on a Sunday, right?!? 🐄😃

in honor of #cowappreicationday 🐮🐮 we didn't get to go today and it just might be the saddest day of my life 😭😭 #thesekidswillkillme A post shared by kariwaters (@kariwaters) on Jul 12, 2016 at 6:28pm PDT

Thanks for introducing me to this amazing phenomenon of getting free Chick Fil A. So totally worth dressing up as a cow for a night! 🐮 @thewallinator #ChickFilA #CowAppreicationDay #EatMorChikin #ISwearItsNotMakeupOnMyFace @chickfila A post shared by Stephen Mattox (@stephen_mattox) on Jul 14, 2015 at 11:45pm PDT