How to get free Chick-fil-A Tuesday in DFW

DFW – Chick-fil-A is giving out free food on Tuesday! In honor of Cow Appreciation Day on July 11, participating Chick-fil-A restaurants around Dallas – Fort Worth (and the rest of the country) will give you a free entree of your choice if you’re wearing ‘any sort of cow apparel.’

The deal is good for any cow-dressed customer during breakfast, lunch, or dinner from opening through 7 p.m. Adults in bovine fashion get a free regular entree, kids get a free kid’s meal.

The annual promotion has become very popular beginning with the first one in 2005; Chick-fil-A says more than 1.6 million people participated in last year’s event.

