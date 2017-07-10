Houston mother arrested again for leaving kids in hot car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - A warning to parents out there: leaving your children in a hot car could get you arrested!

Four children were discovered inside of a car in Houston over the weekend.

a woman named Amber Meadows found the kids, gave them some water and she waited for a parent to show up.

"I called my husband crying, 'what do i do?' and he's like, 'call the police,'" Meadows said. "I'm a mom. Those are my babies. Kids. That's what you do, you take care of kids."

The children's mother, Audriana Aranda is facing a charge of child endangerment.

Aranda was arrested in 2004 and 2014 for injury and endangerment to a child.