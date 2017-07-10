Frisco Rough Riders begin baseball camp for kids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FRISCO -- Summer is in full swing, and for many kids that means it's time to play ball. Baseball is one of America’s favorite passtimes, but the kids attending the baseball camp in Frisco are a long way from the sandlot.

“We are doing a youth baseball camp for what we call rookie league, which is going to be our ages 4-6 years olds and basically learning the game of baseball,” lead coach Ramon Burris said.

The Frisco Rough Riders started their baseball camp for kids who are just starting to have a love for the game.

When asked how much Hudson Blythe loved baseball his response was simple: “100 percent”

But beyond the bases, these coaches want to help teach these kids life lessons that they can take to any field.

“The most important thing is they learn how to interact with other kids and build relationships.”

Coach Ramond Burris says sports can play a big part in social development in kids.

“We talk to the parents when we bring them out here. "We want to have fun, build relationships, learn to speak with other kids, learn to act around other kids, and learn the fundamentals of baseball, too."

And for these coaches, that lesson is a home run.