Don’t wash your reusable water bottle often? You might as well drink from your dog’s bowl, according to study

Chances are, if you’re like most people, you might not be washing your reusable water bottle that frequently.

Maybe it sits on your desk and you just refill it daily, not thinking about it.

Or you just tote it to the gym and give it a quick rinse every so often.

Well, a new study says that drinking from a reusable water bottle could be worse than drinking from your dog’s water bowl.

EW.

EmLab P&K swabbed a selection of reusable water bottles to see what was teeming on the surface. The study was performed for Treadmillreviews.net, and while a small sample and not peer-reviewed, the findings were, well, just gross.

In their study, they found the average reusable water bottle carried 300,000 colony-forming units per square centimeter (CFU) of bacteria. To put that in perspective, according to their website, a pet bowl has 47,383 CFU.

So, what should you do?

Straw-topped bottles had lower CFU levels. Additionally, stainless steel is naturally anti-bacterial, so going with a stainless steel bottle might be your best choice.

Of course….there’s the obvious option to just wash your nasty ol’ bottle daily.