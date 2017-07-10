× Breast implant found in strip club bar during health inspection

AMARILLO – The city of Amarillo’s Environmental Health Department found an unusual discovery during a strip club’s health inspection in June.

According to a news source, a breast implant was found inside a utensil holder at the bar of Cassidy’s Polo Club. Unsure of how the “implant came to be there,” the club received an average number of demerits.

The club’s other violations included dirty bottle nozzles as well as floor tiles and beer cooler racks that needed to be replaced and a lack of a certified food manager.

This is the second time the club has been in Amarillo’s local news within two months. Two exotic dancers previously filed a class action lawsuit against the club for allegedly withholding their tips in order to pay operations costs.