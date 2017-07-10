Austin man beaten to death on trip in Greece

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAGANA, ZAKYNTHOS -- A trip to paradise turns deadly.

Cops say a Texas man visiting Greece was beaten to death by a group of 10 men. Bakari Henderson, 22, was in Zakynthos, an island popular for tourists, to launch his new clothing line, but a fun night with friends at a bar ended with Bakari beaten in the street.

Trouble started when a man reportedly approached Bakari and attacked him. When security asked them to leave, the fight spilled into the streets, where the group reportedly jumped Bakari and ultimately killed him.

When friends and family heard the news, shock didn't seem to cover it.

"I got a phone call from a friend who saw the article and at first didn't want to believe it," Bakari's childhood friend, John Gramlich said. "We were just all in disbelief and shock that that could happen to Bakari."

Bakari was originally from Austin and received a full scholarship to the University of Arizona, from where he graduated in May.

When the university heard of Bakari's death, they sent out a statement saying, "Our hearts and prayers are with his friends and family....it is always a tragedy when a young life ends before it has really yet to begin."

Police have arrested eight people so far.

"I'm as shocked as everyone else, you know Bakari was my best friend. He'll always be," Gramlich said.

Hopefully answers will be found soon so Bakari's family can have peace and closure.