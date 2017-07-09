“Weekend of Honor” remembers fallen officers from all across the country

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS — Sunday marked the end of the Weekend of Honor. Three days designed to remember the lives and sacrifices of Michael Smith, Patrick Zamarripa, Brent Thompson, Lorne Ahrens and Michael Krol.

But the weekend also came with a much bigger purpose: to honor fallen officers from all over the nation.

David Kling is a retired member of the California Highway Patrol, and the father of Lesley Zerebny, one of the two Palm Springs officers killed last October. He was invited to Dallas as his daughter receives the Presidential Lifetime Achievement award.

“To be with other families that are going through the same thing as we are is just beyond measure, it helps a lot,” said Kling.

One year ago it was through his daughter that David learned about the attack here in Dallas.

“When that actually happened, Lesley called me on the phone and said ‘are you looking at the news and what’s happening in Dallas’ and I turned it on,” Kling recounted. “And then three months and one day later we got the phone call about our own daughter.”

Lesley Zerebny left behind a four month old daughter last October. While her name isn’t on this Dallas memorial, her sacrifice and the sacrifices made from Palm Springs to Baton Rouge to New York to San Antonio form the base on which this memorial is built, as we all try to step into tomorrow and lead the way… Dallas Strong.