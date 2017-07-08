Surveillance video on Venus Williams car crash could change everything

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL -- There are new developments in the Venus Williams car crash that left one man dead.

Surveillance video now shows what really happened that day. She pulls into the intersection but waits for a car in the opposite direction to turn. Seconds later, she gets slammed.

Cops initially said Venus was at fault, but after watching the video, Police are retracting their statement. They now say Venus actually had a green light, and her stop in the intersection was legal.

The other driver, Linda Barson, was approaching a red light that turned green when Venus was still in the intersection. Venus walked away without any serious injuries, but the passenger of the other car, 78-year-old Jerome Barson, died two weeks later in the hospital.

Venus was talking about the incident at Wimbledon, where she's playing in the 4th Round, when she started choking up. "There are really no words to describe how devastating, and I'm completely speechless and I just, I think I should go," she said before walking out.

Barson's family is suing Venus for wrongful death, saying she was speeding and not yielding the right of way.

"We look forward to holding Ms. Williams accountable for the harms caused to everybody by her decisions," the Barsons' family attorney, Gary Iscoe said.

"This is a very unfortunate accident, and somebody died and she's distraught about it," Venus' attorney said.

Could this surveillance video clear Venus' name? It's hard to say, but it just shook this whole case.