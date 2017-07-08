Man fills car with propane, slams into ex-girlfriend’s apartment

FORT PIERCE, FL — This video is unbelievable.

Cops in Florida say a man filled his car with propane tanks, then slammed it full force into his ex-girlfriend’s living room.

“He intended to do damage. He raced his car into this apartment where five people were, intending to kill them, blow the place up, or create some kind of havoc,” said Ed Cunningham, Fort Pierce Police Spokesman.

Amazingly, all five kids and 13 adults inside that Fort Pierce apartment complex made it out safely.

“Came to the point where we had to step back,” a neighbor explained. “Then a couple of seconds later, it blew up!”

Police tried to put out the flames while searching for the man behind the horror, but it was too late. Carl Philbert burned to death inside that car. He reportedly got into an argument with his ex on the 4th of July, then snapped.

Cops say the couple had a history of domestic violence. They’re asking anyone going through similar issues to seek help. Don’t let it come to this.