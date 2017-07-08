City of Dallas holds tribute for fallen officers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- The City of Dallas will never forget the tragedy that happened last year.

And to honor our fallen officers, the city came together for a night of peace and remembrance.

"The men and women who represented Dallas, Texas and the peaceful law abiding citizens were taken advantage of, and they did their duty. They not only did their duty, they went beyond that and others in the Dallas Police Department, did the same," Congressman Pete Sessions said. "They did not hide. They did not cower. They did not run."

Then, a moment of silence for the fallen five, and as one unit, the people of Dallas marched the ceremonial flag from from where the shootings happened at El Centro College to the DPD memorial.

A community coming together to pay tribute to the officers who gave their lives for this city. A city that will never forget.