WWE Hall of famer Kurt Angle helps those wrestling with addiction

DALLAS-- This weekend the WWE is coming back to Dallas.

“The WWE is excited to bring Great Balls of Fire to Dallas, Texas,” said WWE Hall of famer Kurt Angle. “It’s a great card, this pay per view is the best line up since Wrestle-mania.”

The card for Sunday is stacked, and the man calling the shots for the Raw brand, is Olympic gold medalist and WWE hall of famer Kurt Angle.

Angle is truly a pro of pro wrestling, but he has also faced his fair share of hard knocks.

“I’m a recovering addict of 4 1/2 years, I went through a lot of turmoil, my life spiraled. I went through rehab and when I got there it was easy to stay clean. Once you got through detox and withdraw they had structure in there. When you get out there’s no structure.”

That’s when angle came up with his app, angle strong.

“I wanted to bring structure to the public for people who are struggling,” said Angle. “The Angle strong app gives them that structure to remain clean.”

Angle says staying clean is a daily struggle for most in recovery, and with opioid abuse at epidemic levels, Angle believes there needs to be a no holds barred approach to this problem.

“Get involved because this is going to take over the world, and if we're not careful, this is going to spiral out of control to the point we`re not going to be able to stop it.”