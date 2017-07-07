Plano man dies in freak accident while sleeping

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND HAVEN, MI -- A Vietnam veteran from Plano, who survived the war and lived to make a difference in other people's lives, was killed in a freak accident when a tree fell on his cottage while he slept.

72-year old Larry Thon reportedly grew up in the Michigan cottage, which Thon and his wife visited every year in the summer time.

As a Vietnam vet, he was passionate about helping service members and their families. He was even featured on the CBS evening news back in 2015.

So it's no surprise the Plano man left a lasting impression on the community he occasionally called home.

"We're a very tight, close knit community. A lot of families have been around, like my wife's family has been in this cottage for almost 100 years now. So there's a lot of families, and the family is in our thoughts and prayers, and we just wish the best for them."