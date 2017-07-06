WATCH: Police searching for Arlington robber at ATM

ARLINGTON – Police are searching for a suspect that was involved in two robbery incidents in Arlington.

The first incident, an armed man robbed a victim after withdrawing money from an ATM in the 100 block of E. I-20 and Frontage Road.

Watch the video of the first incident below.

The suspect is described as an African American male, 5’7″ – 5’10”. He was wearing a black hoodie, a mask, grey sweatpants and grey, white and red shoes. He used a black handgun as his weapon.

The second incident occurred at the intersection of Matlock and W. Arbrook. The victims were in their vehicle driving on Arbrook at the time of the robbery. Victims describe the suspect as the same in the first incident.

Detectives believe the incidents are connected because they occurred in the same area during the same time frame.

If anyone recognizes the suspect they should call Detective Cline at 817-459-5581.