President Trump lands in Germany, Thursday, ahead of the G20 summit

President Trump touched-down in Germany on Thursday, ahead of the G20 summit in Hamburg.

During the two-day event, the president will face the world's top economic leaders to discuss important issues such as his decision to pull the U.S. out of the 2015 Paris Climate Deal.

President Trump is also scheduled to meet with Russian President Vladmir Putin for the first time on Friday, on the sidelines of the summit.

Meanwhile, protests have already broken out.

A lot going on, but nothing the German government didn't expect.

In fact, German officials say they're ready for even more demonstrators from around Europe throughout the weekend in hopes of disrupting the summit.

Before the president landed in Germany, he was in Poland on Wednesday where he delivered a speech to a friendly crows in Krasinski Square.

"There are dire threats to our security and to our way of life," said Trump.

He talked about the importance of defending Western culture in the face of terrorism and extremism.

"While we will always welcome new citizens who share our values and love our people, our borders will always be closed to terrorism and extremism of any kind," President Trump said.

And while he may have gotten a warm welcome from the audience, not everyone was quite as happy. Demonstrators took to the streets of Warsaw to protest his visit.

Despite what happens next, it sure looks like a lot of issues are taking center stage during the president's second trip to Europe.