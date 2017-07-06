Injured Olympian vows to walk again in time for his wedding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES, CA -- An injured Olympian is vowing to walk again - in time for his wedding.

Two-time Olympic high jumper, Jamie Nieto, was injured while doing a back flip in 2016. He joined Morning Dose, on Thursday via-Skype to share his story.

"I've done a thousand of back flips and as I went to jump - my foot slipped on the AstroTurf and I went straight from my feet to my head.. and then the rest of my body flipped over. At that point in time I could no longer feel my legs or arms," said Jamie.

Doctors say he may never walk again, but Jamie is out to prove them wrong. He's getting married this month and wants to be able to walk the 130 steps from the church door to the alter.

"Trying to walk again is actually kind of scary - especially when you're walking with a walker, you don't have the balance you once had.. the strength that you once had," Jamie said, "I've actually already taken the 130 steps on my own - without a cane."

He says his fiancee, Jamaican hurdler Shevon Stoddart, has supported him during his injury and continues to push him to keep moving forward.

Jamie didn't have insurance at the time of the accident, but his friends launched an online fundraiser that raised $80,000 to help pay off his hospital bills.

If anybody can prove the doctors wrong, it's this guy!