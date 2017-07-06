Fort Worth receives grant to help veterans with housing and utilities

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT WORTH - Veterans and their families are getting assistance in Fort Worth.

A program called Forward Home is partnering with the Texas Veterans Commission to give a $300,000 grant to Fort Worth. The grant will assist veterans and their families with one-time rental/mortgage and utility payments. They'll also be able to receive up to five months of payment in arrears.

The grant is to prevent veteran homelessness in the city.

Community Action Partners, part of the Neighborhood Services Department, will administer the program.

“We are elated to be able to administer the Forward Home veteran assistance program,” said Sonia Singleton, assistant director of Neighborhood Services. “The program is unique, because at the time we completed the grant, there were no other programs in the area that provided financial assistance to all veterans and their families regardless of era, branch of service, duty status and specific character of discharge.”

Veterans will be screened to help determine what programs they will be eligible for.