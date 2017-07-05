Two men wanted for murder, robbery in Dallas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS - Dallas Police need help finding two murder suspects who drove off in their victim's pickup truck on Tuesday.

Oziel Garcia was shot and killed during a suspected robbery near Dallas Love Field around 12:50 a.m. at an apartment complex near the 3300 block of Webb Chapel Extension.

Police don't have a detailed description of the two suspects but officers say the men did steal Garcia's red 2008 Chevrolet Silverado. The truck has a Texas license plate with the number: G-J-D-4-5-7-7.

Anyone who recognizes the truck or knows anything about this case, please call Police Detective Derick Chaney at 214-671-3650 or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-8477. There's a reward for $5,000 for any information leading to the arrest of the suspects.