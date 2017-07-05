Terminally ill teen teams-up with a lingerie company to fight domestic violence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

One terminally ill teen in New Zealand is devoting her life to helping victims of sexual abuse.

17-year-old Eva McGauley was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer two years ago, but it didn't stop her from achieving her dreams - like helping others in need.

She recently teamed up with lingerie brand, Lonely Lingerie, for a photo shoot to help make a statement about domestic violence.

The company then decided to commit a full-day's sales to Eva's charity.

Eva joined Morning Dose., Wednesday via -Skype to talk about the experience.

"They got in touch with me during Christmas-time and gave me a bunch of free stuff, and from there our friendship grew. And yeah, I did a modeling shoot for them, " she said.

Eva and Lonely Lingerie, together, raised $15,000 for Eva's Wish.

The company posted a statement on their Instagram, writing, "It has been an absolute privilege to connect with Eva and to be able to help her dream of making a positive difference in the world."

Now that's one young woman who's making things happen.