Sweden’s ‘Bravalla Festival 2018’ canceled after multiple reports of rape this year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORRKOPING, SWEDEN -- One of Sweden's biggest music festivals is pulling the plug on its 2018 event after a staggering number of sexual assaults were reported.

Police in Norrkoping say they received four reports of rape and 23 reports of sexual assault at the 2017 Bravalla Festival 2017 over the weekend.

But this wasn't the first time - in 2016, five women reported rape at the festival. That led to a decline in sales this year.

The festival's organizers told the Guardian that, " certain men... apparently cannot behave. It's a shame we have therefore decided to cancel Bravalla Festival 2018.

Fortunately, nothing like that was reported at the 2017 Fyre Festival in the Bahamas, back in April. But its organizer did end up behind bars.

That's right, entrepreneur Billy McFarland was arrested on Friday, and charged with wire fraud.

Acting United States Attorney Joon H. Kim, said in a statement, "McFarland allegedly presented fake documents to induce investors to put over a million dollars into his company and the fiasco called the Fyre Festival.

He's since been released on a $300, 000 bail. If convicted, McFarland could face up to 20 years in prison.