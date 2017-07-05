Police are called to shut-down a fourth of July block party, but they joined in on the fun instead!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

An annual fourth of July block party in a North Carolina neighborhood became a little too much for some neighbors when the parties decided to add water slide to the mix.

So the angered Asheville residents called the cops to complain that it was blocking off the neighborhood.

Long story short, after the officers talked to the partiers about safety, instead of shutting the party down - they joined in on the fun instead!

Officers Joe Jones and Carrie Lee talked to "Morning Dose" via Skype on Tuesday.

"Once we realized that there was no laws being broken.. and everything was fine, we mingled a little bit," Jones said.

Lee said, "everybody just kind of stared at us when we first pulled up.. we pulled up at the base of the water slide and there were kids going down it. So the first thing i said was.. I'm not here to break up your fun!"

Now that's the kind of slippery slope we can all get behind!