Man shot by police at Love Field gets 10 years probation

DALLAS – A man who was shot by Dallas police after assaulting his ex-girlfriend and threatening police last year has received 10 years of probation.

The rock-wielding man, Shawn Diamond, 30, plead guilty to felony aggravated assault of a public servant on June 1 and was sentenced to probation as part of a plea deal.

The incident occurred at Dallas Love Field Airport, that caused hours of delays for passengers and the airport to lock down for a brief time.

According to records, the officer who tried to break up Diamond’s domestic dispute led Diamond to rush towards him while holding a large rock. The officer shot several shots at Diamond, who fell, but got back up and started charging towards him again. Diamond’s rushing continued until two other officers intervened and handcuffed him.

Diamond had been visiting his ex-girlfriend and mother of his child and was being dropped off at Love Field when they got into an altercation.

In order for Diamond to reach a plea agreement, he was ordered to undergo examination to determine if he had a mental illness. As part of his probation, Diamond isn’t allowed to contact his ex-girlfriend and is only allowed to see his son through supervised visits.